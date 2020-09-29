Police ID man killed in NE Portland crash involving stolen motorcycle

KPTV image of crash scene.

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police have identified a motorcyclist who died in a crash in northeast Portland on Monday afternoon.

According to law enforcement, Nathaniel Kimo Entriken, 35, was riding a stolen motorcycle when he crashed near the 600 block of Northeast Ainsworth Street on Monday.

Investigators said the motorcyclist struck the passenger side of a car at the intersection of Ainsworth Street and Grand Avenue. Police said the driver of the car remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators. Entriken was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the speed of the motorcycle was a factor in the crash. No further information was released about the investigation.

Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

(4) comments

Clackakitty
Clackakitty

Drive it like you stole it.

Jason69
Jason69

HA! Poetic justice. @webjak...I second your sentiment!

commentor
commentor

Well he won't be stealing anything else.

webjak
webjak

Darwin comes through again. But, I hope he shifts his focus onto the leftist/democrat/socialist/Antifa nuts in Portland.

