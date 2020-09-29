PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police have identified a motorcyclist who died in a crash in northeast Portland on Monday afternoon.
According to law enforcement, Nathaniel Kimo Entriken, 35, was riding a stolen motorcycle when he crashed near the 600 block of Northeast Ainsworth Street on Monday.
Investigators said the motorcyclist struck the passenger side of a car at the intersection of Ainsworth Street and Grand Avenue. Police said the driver of the car remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators. Entriken was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators believe the speed of the motorcycle was a factor in the crash. No further information was released about the investigation.
(4) comments
Drive it like you stole it.
HA! Poetic justice. @webjak...I second your sentiment!
Well he won't be stealing anything else.
Darwin comes through again. But, I hope he shifts his focus onto the leftist/democrat/socialist/Antifa nuts in Portland.
