PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau has identified a 35-year-old man killed in an early morning shooting in northeast Portland.
The shooting occurred on Nov. 23 just before 1:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Northeast 122nd Avenue, according to police.
Officers arrived to find Ian Alexander Phillips injured at the scene. Phillips later died, with the Oregon State Medical Examiner confirming his cause of death to be a homicide by gunshot wound.
Police have not released any additional information, including possible suspect information.
Anyone with additional information about this shooting is asked to contact Detective Jennifer Hertzler at 503-823-1040 or jennifer.hertzler@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Brad Clifton at 503-823-0696 or brad.clifton@portlandoregon.gov.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
"Oregon State Medical Examiner confirming his cause of death to be a homicide by gunshot wound."
Ya think?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.