PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police have identified a motorcyclist they say crashed into a semi-truck and died earlier this week.
According to officers, Thomas M. Sciborski, of Portland, was headed east near the 8300 block of Northeast Marine Drive Wednesday afternoon when he veered from his lane, lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into a semi in the opposite lane of traffic.
Sciborski was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say the truck driver is cooperating with investigators and report no citations or arrests.
Marine Drive was temporarily closed from Northeast 33rd Avenue to 122nd Avenue.
Officers believe speed was a factor in the crash and ask anyone with additional information to contact Traffic Officer David Enz at 503-823-2208 or david.enz@portlandoregon.gov.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
