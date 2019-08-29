PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police have identified the 35-year-old man who died following a motorcycle crash Wednesday morning.
Police said John R. Shenfield was the operator of the motorcycle.
At around 1:35 a.m., Port of Portland police attempted to stop Shenfield on his motorcycle near Northeast 138th Avenue and Northeast Airport Way.
Police said Shenfield did not stop and officers later located the crashed motorcycle near the intersection of Northeast 148th Avenue and Northeast Airport Way.
Shenfield, of Portland, was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to police, investigators have determined that speed and alcohol were likely factors in the crash.
No other information has been released.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
