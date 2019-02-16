SALEM OR (KPTV) - Police have identified a murder suspect and the woman he is accused of killing in Salem.
Officers responded to a report of a stabbing on the 3600 block of Watson Avenue Northeast at 11 a.m. Friday.
A 55-year-old woman was found dead in the home. She was identified Saturday as LeAnn Baty of Salem.
The suspect, 32-year-old Derek Sterling Beaton of Salem, was arrested and booked into the Marion County Jail on charges of murder and unlawful use of a weapon.
Police said he was detained at the crime scene.
Detectives did not release any further details about the investigation, including a possible motive.
Beaton is scheduled to be arraigned in court Tuesday afternoon.
