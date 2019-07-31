Police ID officers involved in deadly shooting in SE Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau has identified three officers involved in a deadly shooting in southeast Portland Tuesday afternoon.
The officer-involved shooting near Southeast 120th Avenue and Ash Street occurred after police say a man attempted to break into a vehicle in the parking lot of a Safeway off NE 122nd Avenue.
The police bureau Wednesday identified the officers involved in the shooting as Officer Gary Doran, a 12-year veteran, acting Sergeant David Kemple, a 17-year veteran, and Officer Nicholas Bianchini, a 10-year veteran.
The bureau said Doran deployed deadly force and Kemple and Bianchini deployed less lethal force.
Detectives continue to investigate and ask anyone with information, photographs, or video that could be helpful in the case to contact Detective William Winters at 503-823-0466 or at william.winters@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Anthony Merrill at 503-823-4033 or at Anthony.merrill@portlandoregon.gov.
