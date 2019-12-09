PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau has identified two officers involved in the deadly shooting of an armed man in southeast Portland.
The case began as a report of a suspicious person with a weapon near Southeast 103rd Drive and Stark Street at 1:40 p.m. Sunday.
A caller reported a man carrying a knife in the street.
Detectives said officers approached the suspect and, a short time later, shots were fired. Police said both less-lethal and lethal rounds were fired by the officers.
Medical assistance was provided to the suspect, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
On Monday, the bureau reported that Officer Justin Raphael, a 7-year veteran of PPB, used lethal force. Officer Daniel Leonard, who has been with PPB for 11 years, used less-lethal force.
The less-lethal force was described by police as a “tool that launches foam-tipped projectiles designed to impact a subject from a distance.”
The name of the man who was killed has not yet been released.
"Portland Police Officers responded to a dynamic situation involving an armed subject," said Chief Danielle Outlaw on Sunday night. "This is still early in the investigation and we will work within the process to release as much information as we can without compromising any of the investigation."
