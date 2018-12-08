PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police name the two officers involved in an officer-involved shooting Friday evening.
Officers said they are continuing to investigate an officer-involved shooting that took place at a Starbucks located at 3030 Northeast Weidler Street.
The suspect, a 34-year-old man, was injured in the shooting and is at a Portland area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
Police said they will release the name of the suspect after he is lodged at the Multnomah County Jail.
The four Portland Police Bureau members involved in the shooting are as follows:
- Officer Lucas Brostean and Officer Dustin Lauitzon. Both officers are two-year-veterans of the Bureau.
- Officer John Sapper, a nine-year-veteran of the Bureau.
- Officer John Shadron, a 19-year-veteran of the Bureau.
The officers remain on paid administrative leave, per Bureau policy.
Starbucks released a statement to FOX 12 on Saturday saying in part:
"I can share that we are thankful that our partners (employees) and customers are safe. Our focus at this time is on supporting our partners following this scary situation."
Anyone with information about the investigation should contact Portland Police Bureau Homicide Detail Detective Brad Clifton at 503-823-0696, Brad.Clifton@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Todd Gradwahl at 503-823-0991, Todd.Gradwahl@portlandoregon.gov.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.