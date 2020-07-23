PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police have identified a passenger who died in car crash in southeast Portland on Wednesday.
Officers on Wednesday responded to the 500 block of Southeast 122nd Avenue to assist in a traffic crash investigation.
Investigators on Thursday said a passenger in the vehicle, Julie Elizabeth Dunlap, 45, died as a result of the crash. The crash marks the 25th traffic fatality for 2020, according to the Portland Police Bureau.
On Wednesday, the crash blocked south and northbound traffic on Southeast 122nd Avenue and west and eastbound traffic on Southeast Stark Street from Southeast 119th Avenue to Southeast 126th Avenue.
Police have not provided any additional details.
