PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A pedestrian hit by a car in southeast Portland died at the hospital on Sunday.
The man was injured during a crash at Southeast Stark Street and Southeast 146th Avenue on Friday.
Police said Darnell J. Jolly, 64, of Portland, died at an area hospital on Sunday.
Based on the investigation, officer believe the driver of the car, William C. Leptich, 64, was driving under the influence of intoxicants at the time he hit the pedestrian, according to police.
Officers said this is the 30th traffic related dead investigated by the PPB Traffic Division's Major Crash Team in 2018.
Anyone with information about the crash should contact Portland Police Bureau Traffic Division's Major Crash Team Investigator Chris Johnson at 503-823-2213 or Chris.Johnson@portlandoregon.gov.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
