PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police say a 34-year-old pedestrian died Saturday after being hit by a driver near Northeast Airport Way.
Officers on Monday identified the person as Rachelle D. Cox.
Cox was walking on a sidewalk next to Northeast Airport Way when the driver of a Subaru Legacy veered off the road and hit them, according to police.
Emergency crews responded to the scene near Northeast Mason Street just before 3 p.m. Officers later located the driver of the Subaru Legacy and seized the car as evidence.
Airport Way between Mason Street and Riverside Parkway was closed for hours after the crash.
Members of the Major Crash team continue to investigate in cooperation with the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office and the Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office and have not shared information about the driver.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Traffic Investigation Unit Officer Phillip Maynard at 503-823-2216 or Phillip.Maynard@portlandoregon.gov.
