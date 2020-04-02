PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police have identified a 39-year-old woman as the victim of a deadly crash that occurred in southwest Portland last month.
Police reported Thursday morning that Iulia Hanczarek was the pedestrian who died after being struck by a driver in the area of Southwest Barbur Boulevard and Southwest Parkhill Drive on March 17.
The driver, identified as 30-year-old Ivan Cam, was arrested after the crash.
The Multnomah County District Attorney's office, citing court documents, reported Cam had been at a bar in downtown Portland and consumed at least two drinks.
Cam told police he was traveling approximately 50 miles per hour when his window “suddenly exploded,” according to court documents.
Officers at the scene reported noticing a smell of alcohol coming from his breath, court documents state.
Cam was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol), reckless driving, and second-degree manslaughter.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.