Police ID pedestrian hit, killed while crossing I-84 at I-205 split

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police have identified a 28-year-old pedestrian hit and killed by a driver on Interstate 84.
The crash occurred on Jan. 9 on I-84 eastbound at the I-205 southbound split.
Police said Denise Sanchez was crossing the road for an unknown reason and was hit by a driver in a sedan.
Police said the driver of the sedan remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.
Police continue to investigate. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Traffic Officer Enz at 503-823-2208 or at david.enz@portlandoregon.gov.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
