PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police identified the person found dead in the front yard of a home in the Lents neighborhood.
Officers said Sergey V. Peshkov, 44, of Portland was found dead on Friday at a home in the 10300 block of Southeast Reedway Street.
Medical examiners confirmed that Peshkov’s death was due to gunshot wounds.
The investigation is continuing by PPB's Homicide Division detectives.
Detectives are still hoping to hear from the public with information about this case.
You can contact Detective Todd Gradwahl at 503-823-0991 todd.gradwahl@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Travis Law 503-823-0395 travis.law@portlandoregon.gov if you have any information.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.