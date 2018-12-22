PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police identified the pedestrian that was hit and killed in NE Portland.
Just before 3 a.m., officers responded to I-84 west of Northeast 143rd Avenue on the report of a crash involving a pedestrian.
Officers said they found a person lying on the shoulder of the freeway.
The person was identified as Dayozjah Blassingame, 19, of Gresham.
Based on information learned, investigators believe Blassingame was walking in a travel lane of eastbound Interstate 84 when she was struck by a vehicle.
The Major Crash Team have not located evidence to suggest the driver of the vehicle that hit Blassingame was operating the vehicle while impaired or distracted, according to police.
Anyone with information about the traffic crash investigation should contact PPB Traffic Division's Major Crash Team Investigator Garrett Dow at 503-823-5070 or Garrett.Dow@portlandoregon.gov
