HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - Police identified the man killed in a crash that took place Friday afternoon.
The crash occurred on Northeast Cornell Road between 34th Avenue and Northeast 25th Avenue around 2:30 p.m on Friday.
Police said a driver in a black Scion tC was headed west and swerved across the center line, hitting a Chevrolet Colorado pickup headed east.
The driver, identified as Zachery Mollet-McEntee, 19, or Hillsboro died as a result of the crash, according to police.
The man driving the pickup, identied as William Mills, 81 , of Aloha and a 62-year-old passenger was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Police said speed and weather were contributing factors to the crash.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.