Police ID suspect accused in hit-and-run at Vancouver bar

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Police on Monday night identified a suspect accused of a hit-and-run near a bar in Vancouver over the weekend.
Charles R. Holliday-Smith, 30, turned himself into law enforcement and was booked into Clark County Jail. He faces charges including assault in the first degree and felony hit-and-run in connection with the incident on Saturday in the 3300 block of Northeast 112th Avenue.
According to investigators, the victim of the hit-and-run and a group of friends had traveled to the bar from downtown Vancouver. Police said the victim and the group of friends became uncomfortable when Holliday-Smith started to record them.
FOX 12 spoke with Rex Fergus, a friend of the victim, who said they had been at Esther Short Park to honor Aaron "Jay" Danielson, who was shot and killed during a demonstration in downtown Portland. They then decided to go to Charlie's Bar and Grill, where Fergus said the suspect started causing problems.
"He came into the bar and immediately was aggressive with everyone that was in the bar. He was aggressive with the bouncer, he was aggressive with everyone that he came into contact with, he came into the bar immediately pulled his phone out and started coming over to our tables and putting his phone in our faces," Fergus said.
No verbal confrontation occurred inside the bar and the victim left after contact with security staff, police said. The victim and his friends also went outside where the parties verbally communicated with each other, according to police.
“The suspect got into his vehicle, drove toward the victim, hit him, and then fled from the parking lot,” according to detectives.
The victim’s injuries were described as non-life-threatening, according to officers. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. The Vancouver Police Department Traffic Unit continues to investigate.
