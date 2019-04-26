GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - An officer was taken to the hospital early Friday morning after being shot with a pellet gun, according to Gresham police.
Police said an officer was on a traffic stop near Southeast 187th and Southeast Stark when an unrelated person from nearby shot the officer in the arm with a pellet gun.
According to police, the shooting was unprovoked.
The injured officer was taken to an area hospital and is expected to be OK. The officer was released from the hospital later Friday.
Additional officers responded to the scene and blocked off the area as they searched for the suspect.
Police said officers located the suspect near the scene. The suspect was taken into custody at around 6:45 a.m.
The suspect was identified later Friday as 44-year-old Michael Lee Hart of Gresham. Hart was arrested on charges of second-degree assault and assault on a public safety officer.
FOX 12 spoke to a man who says he is the suspects caregiver and said the suspect suffers from several mental health issues. Police confirmed the suspect is a man who suffers from mental health issues.
Police told FOX 12 they are investigating the connection with another case involving a pellet gun used to injure an 11-year-old boy. That shooting happened near SE 187th and Yamhill on Wednesday.
Police also said that shooting was also random and unprovoked. The child was shot in the back.
FOX 12 spoke with that boy's father Friday morning.
"My son was shot in the back through his kidney. He was in a lot of pain, and today I found out that this guy allegedly shot the police in the arm. Evidently the same guy shot our son," said Alan Brock.
The boy is still in the hospital recovering.
Based on the investigations, police said Hart is being charged in connection with both shootings.
Anyone with information about either case is asked to contact the police tip line at 503-618-2719.
