PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police have identified the man arrested Wednesday afternoon after he rammed multiple vehicles, including a patrol car, in southeast Portland.
Tyler S. Hunt, 33, was arrested following an hours-long search.
According to police, Hunt was wanted on numerous felony warrants when officers tried to contact him. He eluded officers in a vehicle that he had carjacked.
Police said Hunt struck at least four vehicles, including a patrol car, before fleeing on foot in the 3100 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard.
Just before 12 p.m., members of the Special Emergency Reaction Team (SERT) responded to the area to assist officers with the search for Hunt.
By 1:40 p.m., police said Hunt had not been found and officers were clearing the scene and reopening roads.
As officers were clearing the scene, police said one officer noticed a home had been burglarized. Officers made entry in that house, located Hunt and arrested him without further incident.
Hunt was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on 19 criminal counts and four outstanding warrants. Police said some of the criminal counts and warrant charges included burglary, identity theft, robbery, assault, and felon in possession of a firearm.
