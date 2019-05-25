OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) - Police identified the suspect who shot his roommate inside an apartment complex in Oregon City.
Officer said Daniel Craig Wiese, 31, shot his roommate at the Mt. View Apartments located at 1840 Molalla Avenue.
Officers said they had to break a window in the bedroom to get the victim out of the building.
The victim was transported to OHSU with life-threatening injuries.
An officer also shot at Wiese, but he was not hit. He was taken to a hospital for evaluation before being taken to jail, according to police.
Wiese is facing charges of one count of attempted murder, one count of first-degree assault and one count of unlawful use of a weapon.
