PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Investigators have identified a person arrested after an explosion at a southeast Portland bus stop.
The explosion occurred on Sunday at a bus stop in the 800 block of Southeast 122nd Avenue. No one was hurt.
The Portland Police Bureau on Tuesday said there was no explosive in the backpack and identified the person they arrested in connection with the incident as 43-year-old Russell Brunette.
According to investigators, Brunette placed the backpack at the bus shelter and lit it on fire. Police said some items inside the backpack burned, which potentially caused a reaction from the heat.
Brunette was booked into the Multnomah County Jail, where he is facing a charge of disorderly conduct in the first degree.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
An explosion occurred. No explosive was found, he just lit the backpack on fire? Poor reporting Fox. Let's not report what the rioters really do?
