PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau has identified the suspect in a shooting that left a man dead on a TriMet bus earlier this month.

PPB, with the help of the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office, said it has obtained an arrest warrant for 47-year-old Wayne Conrad Thompson for second-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm.

Thompson is the suspect in the Aug. 8 death of 44-year-old Adrian Richardson. Police said they responded to the area of Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard and Southeast 26th Avenue. When they arrived, they found Richardson with gunshot wounds. He later died at a hospital.

Police said the shooting happened during a disturbance on a TriMet bus.

Anyone who sees Thompson in public should not approach him and call 911. Anyone with information about where Thompson may be staying is encouraged to contact Detective Jeff Sharp at Jeff.Sharp@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-9773 or Detective Mike Jones at Michael.Jones@portlandoregon.gov.