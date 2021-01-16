Police ID suspect in Salem City Hall arson investigation; suspect already in jail on other charges

SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Police have identified a suspect accused of starting fires at Salem City Hall.
Scott David Henry, 37, of Salem, is currently in the Polk County Jail on charges unrelated to the arson investigation.
The fires were set in the early morning hours of Dec. 26, 2020. Fires were found in the basement of the City Hall parking structure, adjacent to offices on the second level and in the space near Peace Plaza.
Police said the fire near Peace Plaza caused $5,000 damage to an industrial service cable belonging to Howard S. Wright Construction, a company working on the nearby library renovations.
Investigators said several fire extinguishers were stolen and discharged on the outer doors of the second-floor offices.
After an extensive investigation, Henry was identified as the arson suspect. He is facing charges of second-degree arson, first-degree criminal mischief and second-degree theft in this case.
No details were released about what led investigators to identify Henry as the suspect, or a possible motive in this case.
Henry was previously booked into the Polk County Jail on Dec. 27 and remained there Saturday on a long list of charges including reckless burning, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, criminal mischief, criminal trespass, burglar and improper use of 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.