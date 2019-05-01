PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police have identified a man shot and killed by police after officers say he stabbed several people at a home in southeast Portland.
The incident occurred in the 13100 block of Southeast Center Street Monday morning.
According to police, Jeb Collin Brock, 42, stabbed two people outside of the home. Police said officers entered the home and located two other victims inside before engaging with Brock and deploying less lethal and lethal munitions.
Brock was pronounced dead at the scene and the three officers involved were not hurt, according to PPB.
All stabbing victims, three men and one woman, were taken to area hospitals for treatment.
Police said the victims and the suspect are believed to be known to each other.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office Wednesday afternoon confirmed Brock’s cause of death as gunshot wounds. Toxicology results are pending.
Portland police continue to investigate and ask anyone with additional information to contact Detective Vince Cui at 503-823-0449 or at vince.cui@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Travis Law at 503-823-0395 or at travis.law@portlandoregon.gov.
