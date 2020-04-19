MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV) – Police have identified the persons involved in a stabbing that happened near a transient camp in Milwaukie on Friday.
According to police, Gary R. O’Conner,44, had made contact Kenyatta Green,45, after hearing him walking around his campsite. The contact between the men escalated resulting in Green stabbing O’Conner multiple times.
O’Conner’s wounds were not considered life threatening and he is expected to fully recover.
Green was booked into the Clackamas County Jail and is facing attempted murder, assault I and II and unlawful use of a weapon charges.
Anyone who witnessed the stabbing, or has relevant information is asked to email Detective Tony Cereghino cereghinot@milwaukieoregon.gov, or Detective Heather Hisel hiselh@milwaukieoregon.gov , or call dispatch at 503-786-7500 and request to speak to the detectives.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.