Police ID suspects connected with shooting investigation, subsequent search in SE Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police have identified suspects connected with a shooting investigation in southeast Portland, who then ran from officers following a traffic stop, according to the Portland Police Bureau.
The shooting occurred at around 7 p.m. Monday near Southeast 66th Avenue and Boise Street. Two homes and a car were damaged by the gunfire, but there were no reports of injuries.
Investigators said a gold Nissan Maxima was involved in the shooting. On Tuesday, police conducted a traffic stop on the car on the 3200 block of Southeast Tibbetts Street. Officers said four people were detained, but two others ran away.
Officers searched the area between Southeast 31st to 35th avenues and Tibbetts Street to Brooklyn Street, and the remaining suspects were eventually detained.
Police said ammunition was found in the suspects’ car, along with a bullet graze on the car.
Three of the six people detained were released, pending further investigation.
The driver was identified as 18-year-old Ahmed Abdi Kassim, who is facing the charge currently of attempt to elude by vehicle, as well as charges from a March 23 case involving attempt to elude by vehicle, unlawful possession of a loaded firearm in public and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Rico Cabrera, 19, is charged with interfering with a police officer. Cabrera and Kassim were booked into the Multnomah County Jail.
A third suspect, 20-year-old Johnathan Miranda-Jimenez, was turned over to Marion County deputies for a shooting investigation in their jurisdiction. He was booked into the Marion County Jail on charges including attempted murder and first-degree assault.
Anyone with information about Monday’s shooting related to this investigation is asked to contact Detective Todd Teats at 503-823-2137 or todd.teats@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Jeff Pontius at 503-823-2081 or jeffery.pontius@portlandoregon.gov
