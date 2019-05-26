Police ID teen sisters who died in north Portland crash

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police have identified two sisters who died in a crash in north Portland last week.
Ana E. Moreno, 19, and her sister, Kaylee D. Moreno Hernandez, 15, died May 22 after crashing into an SUV near North Going Street and North Greely Avenue, according to officers.
Police say Ana was driving a white 2002 Lexus IS300 south on North Greely Avenue and crossed the center line, crashing into a grey 2008 Honda Pilot that was driving north.
Ana and Kaylee, who police say was a passenger in the Lexus, were pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say the driver of the SUV stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. That driver was not cited in the crash.
North Greeley Avenue after the crash was closed between North Going Street and North Interstate Avenue for roughly four hours. Investigators are still working to determine what caused the crash.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
