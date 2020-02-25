PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Detectives have identified one of multiple suspects they say engaged in criminal activity at a demonstration in downtown Portland.
The demonstration occurred on Feb. 8 and began at Lownsdale Square Park.
During the demonstration, detectives say metal-tipped umbrellas were used to jab at people and chase them down the street, and objects, including rocks, concrete, batons, cans, and food, were through at community members and law enforcement, according to police.
On Tuesday, police said they had identified one of the suspects and confirmed the suspect was 15 years old. Detectives said the teenager surrendered to detectives at the bureau’s Central Precinct and was interviewed regarding charges of abuse of a memorial to the dead and criminal mischief in the first degree.
The teenager after being interviewed was released to their parent, according to law enforcement. The case has now been referred to Multnomah County's Juvenile Services Division. The suspect is not being identified due to their age.
Law enforcement on Tuesday did not say they had identified any other suspects. The remaining suspect descriptions include:
- A second suspect was wearing a red/orange ski mask, a black zip-up hooded sweatshirt under a black coat with a red-and-black plaid liner, and a black Nike backpack.
- A third suspect was wearing all black and a black bandanna with white shapes on it.
- The fourth suspect was wearing a black beanie hat, black glasses, a black puffy jacket, black pants, and a black handkerchief over his face.
If anyone has information relating to the outstanding suspects, they are asked to contact detectives at 503-823-4000 or at CrimeTips@portlandoregon.gov.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.