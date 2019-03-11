VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Police have identified the two detectives who shot and killed a man in Vancouver last week.
Detectives from the Safe Streets Task Force and Neighborhood Response Team attempted to stop a suspect in a drug investigation on the 2500 block of Northeast 78th Street in the Hazel Dell area on Thursday afternoon.
Police said the suspect, identified as Carlos M. Hunter, 43, was not cooperative and armed with a handgun.
Detectives engaged Hunter, which resulted in two Vancouver detectives shooting and killing him. No officers were hurt.
The Vancouver Police Department described Hunter as a gang member.
Hunter's family disputed the way he was described by police.
The Clark County Medical Examiner's Office said Hunter's cause of death was listed as multiple gunshot wounds to the torso.
The involved detectives were identified as Detective Dennis Devlin, 45, and Detective Colton Price, 30.
Detective Devlin was hired by the Vancouver Police Department in March 2004. He has been assigned to Patrol, the Neighborhood Response Team and as a Detective in the Safe Streets Task Force since October 2015, where he is currently assigned.
Detective Price was hired by the Vancouver Police Department in November 2012. He has been assigned to Patrol and as a Detective in the Neighborhood Response Team East since January 2017, where he is currently assigned.
Both detectives have been placed on critical incident leave, according to police.
