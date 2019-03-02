VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Vancouver police identified the two police officers that shot and killed a man.
Police said on Thursday multiple citizens called 911 to report a male in the area of West 12th and Jefferson Street pointing handguns at passing vehicles and pedestrians.
Upon locating the suspect, Vancouver police engaged with him and two Vancouver officers discharged their weapons, shooting the suspect, who did not survive.
The involved officers were identified as Officer Christopher Douville and Officer Andrew Dunbar.
Officer Douville, 34, was hired by the Vancouver Police Department in April 2013 and previously was a police officer with the Spokane Police Department from Aug. 2008 to April 2013. Officer Douville is currently assigned to the Special Operations Division.
Officer Dunbar, 28, was hired by the Vancouver Police Department in Sept. 2017 and was previously a police officer for the District of Columbia Metropolitan Police Department from May 2013 to Sept. 2017. Officer Dunbar is currently assigned to West Precinct Patrol.
Both officers are on critical incident leave, according to police.
