LA CENTER, WA (KPTV) - Police identified two people who died in a place crash near La Center on Wednesday.
The Clark County Medical Examiner said the pilot of the plane, identified as Milo L. Kays,73, of Camas, died of multiple blunt force injuries.
The passenger of the plane, identified as Dennis R. Kozacek, 70, of Ridgefield, also died of multiple blunt force injuries.
The wreckage was discovered near Daybreak Airfield, just south of La Center, around 4:15 p.m. on Monday.
Authorities said the manner of death was an accident.
