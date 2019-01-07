YAMHILL COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Two people were killed in a fiery crash on the Newberg-Dundee Bypass on Monday morning.
The crash happened on the bypass at milepost 57 at around 5:22 a.m.
Oregon State Police said a semi hauling empty poultry cages and a semi pulling two empty molasses tankers collided and caught fire. A passenger vehicle collided with the back of the molasses truck, but did not catch fire.
Police identified the two truck drivers who died as Andres Resendez, 52, of Sheridan, and Daniel Green, 45, of Winlock, Washington.
The 23-year-old woman driving the third vehicle, a 2000 Hyundai, was taken to the hospital with injuries described as minor.
Some people who live near the crash heard explosions as fuel from gas tanks caught fire.
"A lot of fire. The fire was a lot, and they couldn't get it out," said John Powell.
OSP said there were no fire hydrants in the area. Firefighters from Dundee Fire District, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, Dayton Fire District and St. Paul Fire Department shuttled water to the scene.
Firefighters fought the fire for more than an hour before it was brought under control.
Investigators said icy conditions caused the semis to collide.
OSP also said this is the first deadly crash on the Newberg-Dundee Bypass to date.
The Newberg-Dundee Bypass was closed for several hours before reopening to all traffic again Monday evening. Drivers were asked to avoid the area and use caution.
