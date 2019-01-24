VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Police identified the man killed in a deadly crash in Vancouver on Thursday.
Officers said Jerimee l. Williams, 46, of Vancouver died as a result of a multi-vehicle crash occurring on Jan 9.
The crash took place in the 700 block of Northeast 136th Avenue just before 7:50 a.m.
Officers said Williams was headed north and hit a southbound vehicle head-on; the impact from that collision caused the second vehicle to hit a third vehicle.
Williams was hurt and did not survive his injuries, according to police.
Officials did not reveal what caused the collision.
