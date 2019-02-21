Police ID Vancouver officer who shot, killed teen carrying knife; friend says teen wasn’t ‘a troublemaker’

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department on Thursday identified the officer who shot and killed a 16-year-old boy who was brandishing a knife.
Officers responded to a report of a disturbance involving a male and female at an apartment complex on the 1200 block of Southeast Ellsworth Road at 11:05 p.m. Tuesday.
Witnesses reported that two males then became involved in an altercation in the parking lot and they were both possibly armed with a weapon.
Arriving officers contacted one of those people in the parking lot. They said he brandished a knife at the officers and refused commands to drop it.
One officer shot the suspect, who was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.
The officer was not injured.
The officer was identified as Cpl. Roger Evans, 48, a member of the Vancouver Police Department since May 1998.
He previously worked as a police officer for the Gatlinburg Tennessee Police Department for three years.
In Vancouver, Evans was assigned in patrol, special operations and as a K-9 handler. He was promoted to the rank of corporal in December 2018.
He is on critical incident leave, which is standard department protocol.
The teen’s mother confirmed to FOX 12 that her son, Clayton Joseph, was shot and killed in this incident.
A friend told FOX 12 on Thursday that Joseph grew up in the Pacific Island nation of Micronesia.
Conner Bloxham met Joseph four years ago as a church volunteer.
“What the family wants people to know is who Clayton was and his character, that he wasn’t a violent kid, he wasn’t a troublemaker,” Bloxham said.
Bloxham said Joseph moved to Vancouver last August and was working hard to learn English. Bloxham said Joseph had called him for help on his homework the day before he was killed.
Bloxham said Joesph’s family believes he wasn’t the aggressor in the incident police responded to, but instead was trying to help.
“He was actually trying to prevent the other individual from assaulting the woman, which is why he had the weapon and why he was in the altercation with the individual,” Bloxham said.
A GoFundMe page was set up for the Joseph family.
