Police ID vehicle involved in deadly NW Portland hit-and-run crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau has released information about the vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash in northwest Portland last Wednesday.

Victim identified after deadly hit-and-run in NW Portland PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Police have released the identity of the person killed in a crash early Wednesday morning.

Just before 3:30 a.m., officers were called out to a report of a person down in the street near Northwest Yeon Avenue and Northwest 35th Avenue. Officers arrived to the scene and found Ruby Lee Allen, 66, of Portland, dead.

The driver did not remain at the scene after the crash and has not yet been located.

Traffic Investigators identified the vehicle involved as a 2016-2018 Chevrolet Silverado with chrome grill, unknown color and unknown style of cab. The vehicle will have damage to the front grill area and leading edge of the hood. Police said the suspect vehicle was heading northwest on Northwest Yeon at the time of the crash.

Anyone with information about the suspect vehicle or driver is asked to contact crimetips@portlandoregon.gov attention Traffic Investigations Unit or call 503-823-2103. Please reference case number 21-292993.