Police ID victim in Old Town shooting, seek tips from public

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The victim in a deadly shooting in Old Town early Friday morning has been identified.

The Portland Police Bureau said the victim is 26-year-old Jaquan Jenkins. The state medical examiner performed an autopsy and determined he died from a gunshot wound and ruled the death a homicide.

Central Precinct officers responded at 2:16 a.m. Friday to a report of someone with a gunshot wound on Northwest 2nd Avenue and Northwest Couch Street. When officers arrived, they located a man who had been shot.

Despite lifesaving efforts, the victim later died.

PPB is asking for the public’s help in the investigation. Detectives believe there were a number of people who saw the shooting but did not speak with police. Anyone with any information is asked to contact detective Scott Broughton at Scott.Broughton@portlandoregon.gov or (503) 823-3774 or detective Rico Beniga at Rico.Beniga@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0457.

