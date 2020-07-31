PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police have identified a wanted murder suspect accused of killing 18-year-old Shai-India Harris in southeast Portland.
Harris was found dead from a gunshot wound at 12:44 p.m. July 10 on Southeast 84th avenue near Flavel Street.
Police identified the suspect in the shooting Friday as 18-year-old Kceon Colbert. Colbert is wanted for murder.
He is described by police as 5 feet 8 inches tall and 150 pounds.
The Portland Police Bureau stated they would “prefer for Mr. Colbert to safely turn himself in,” but anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.
Anyone with additional information about Colbert’s recent whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Michael Greenlee at 503 823-0871 or Michael.greenlee@portlandoregon.gov, or Detective Brad Clifton at 503-823-0696 or brad.clifton@portlandoregon.gov.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon previously offered a reward in the case.
Harris’ family told FOX 12 earlier this month she was a driven young woman who had just graduated high school and wanted to go to college.
"Now is the time for all of us to come together to send a clear message to those engaged in gun violence that is taking lives and leaving scars of trauma city-wide that we will not allow them to define our City or become the new normal," said Chief Chuck Lovell. "Help us to locate the perpetrators, provide tips and information and find other options for those who may be at risk of becoming the next shooter or victim. Together, we can stop this scourge, but first we need to work as one in memory of the too many lives lost for a safer tomorrow."
(1) comment
Motive?
