ST. HELENS, OR (KPTV) - Police are searching for a man who they say shot two people at a home in St. Helens on Tuesday night.
At around 10:13 p.m., officers were called out to a home in the 700 block of Cowlitz Street on the report of gunshots.
When officers arrived to the scene, they located one man outside of the home with a gunshot wound to his upper arm. The victim was able to tell officers that there was another victim inside the home.
Police said officers located a second victim with multiple gunshot wounds to his lower extremities.
According to police, a young girl was located inside the home, but she was not injured.
Both victims were taken to a Portland hospital for treatment. Police said they are both expected to survive.
The suspect was identified as 31-year-old Adam Corey Fleming. Fleming is a white man, 5 feet 11 inches tall and 280 pounds. Police said he is balding with hazel eyes.
He left the scene in a white 1993 Toyota Camry station wagon with Oregon plates 427EQV. He was last seen near a Denny's restaurant on Southeast 82nd Drive in the Clackamas area at around 2 a.m. Wednesday.
Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911. Do not approach Fleming.
Renee Laurin told FOX 12 she was home with her three children when there was a knock on the door.
"My 14-year-old said I think the man's been shot," said Laurin.
Laurin said she had no idea who they were, and she didn't whether they were good guys or not.
"I had felt like they were going to try to rob me. I didn’t understand what was really going on. So I said to them 'who are you' and he said dial 9-1-1. And the two men were like flush and very nervous and scared, I could tell right away. A car went to go by and they both went down real quick, real quick like this," Laurin described to FOX 12.
Laurin said she realized the men were in danger and called police. She let the men in her home and provided help to the wounded men.
"We all stayed down and locked the doors," Laurin said.
Police said there is not danger to the public and that this was an isolated incident.
Anyone with additional information about the shooting should contact St. Helens police.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.