BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - Police are searching for a suspect after an officer-involved shooting in Beaverton.
The Beaverton Police Department reported the shooting occurred Thursday near Southwest West Slope Drive near 83rd Avenue at 11:35 a.m.
No officers were injured in the shooting.
Detectives were conducting an undercover mission in the area involving sex trafficking. Police said one suspect was taken into custody, but a second suspect drove his car toward an officer, leading to shots fired.
The suspect drove away in a blue Infiniti. The car was found near Southwest West Slope Drive and Canyon Lane, but the suspect ran away.
A K-9 searched the area, but the suspect was not found.
Police identified the suspect Thursday night as 20-year-old Calvin Ramone Davenport. He is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall and 130 pounds, and was last known to be wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans.
Anyone who sees him should call 911. Anyone with additional information can call the non-emergency dispatch line at 503-629-0111.
It's not clear if Davenport was injured in the shooting.
Police said an officer responding to the scene was involved in a crash on Beaverton Hillsdale Highway near Highway 217. It wasn't known if anyone was injured in the crash.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.