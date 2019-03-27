GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - Police have identified the wanted suspect who was caught on camera ramming patrol cars in Gresham on Monday.
Police said Austin Camberg, 24, is wanted for a felony warrant, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, elude in a vehicle, elude on foot, reckless driving, three counts of hit and run, and two counts of criminal mischief.
On Monday at around 7:30 a.m., officers responded to a welfare check on two people passed out in a car near Northeast 162nd and Wasco Court.
Officers arrived and learned that the car was stolen. Police said the occupants, Camberg and a female passenger, were uncooperative after being awakened.
Neighbor Mark Miller provided FOX 12 with video of what happened next.
The video shows police with their guns drawn around the car, when Camberg backed up, pulled forward and slammed into two police cars. Police said the patrol cars were unoccupied at the time.
Police said Camberg ended up crashing onto the MAX tracks at 160th and Burnside and then fled on foot. The female passenger stayed at the scene and was taken into custody.
Camberg has not been located.
Anyone who sees Camberg should not approach, but immediately call police. Anyone with information about Camberg's whereabouts should call Officer Dave Anderson at 503-793-9572.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.