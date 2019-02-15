Police ID Washington man shot and killed in Gresham

GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – The Gresham Police Department has identified a 25-year-old man shot and killed in Gresham Thursday afternoon.
Officer Friday night said John Romanger, of Cathlamet, Washington, was shot in the 900 block of Southeast 187th Avenue around 1 p.m.
Police haven’t released any other details about the shooting but say everyone believed to be involved in the shooting has been accounted for; Officers do not believe there is a danger to the public.
Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances of the shooting.
The police department says it will release additional information when available. Anyone who saw or heard anything in regards to the shooting is asked to call 503-628-2719.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
