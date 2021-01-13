DODSON, OR (KPTV) - A 50-year-old woman is believed to have been swept away by a landslide in Dodson early Wednesday morning.
Deputies said Jennifer Camus Moore, of Warrendale, remained missing Wednesday night. She was driving her SUV around midnight when it was swept away by a devastating landslide in the area where Highway 30 turns into Northeast Frontage Road, according to investigators.
Thermal heat imaging was utilized to try and find any hot spots where Moore or her SUV might be Wednesday. Crews said it was too dangerous for a full physical search operation in the area.
The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said crews will return Thursday with specialized equipment to safely search the debris field for Moore.
Then entire community of Dodson, around 1,000 people, was told to evacuate due to the landslide and flash flood warning Wednesday morning.
By late Wednesday afternoon, the sheriff’s office reported that water continued flowing down to Frontage Road and the eastbound lanes of I-84, making for “dangerous and challenging conditions.”
.@OregonDOT crews are assessing landslide safety and working to remove debris in Dodson. Video taken from I-84, looking south. pic.twitter.com/V0GXayp6lo— Multnomah Co. Sheriff’s Office (@MultCoSO) January 13, 2021
