OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) - Oregon City police identified the pedestrian hit and killed by a driver Wednesday afternoon.
On Wednesday, officers responded to a pedestrian that was hit by a vehicle on Molalla Avenue and Pearl Street.
Police said lifesaving efforts were attempted to save the victim, identified as Josefina Rojas-Bernadino, 51, of Gresham, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Preliminary investigation revealed the driver of a Toyota truck was turning left from westbound Pearl Street onto southbound Molalla Avenue when the driver hit Rojas-Bernadino, who was crossing Molalla Avenue in the crosswalk.
The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and was not injured, according to police.
The driver is cooperating with investigators.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.