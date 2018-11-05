NEAR SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Salem police have identified a 27-year-old woman who died after she was hit by two vehicles on Highway 22W.
Alexandria Tereshka, of Dallas, was hit Saturday near the Wallace Road Northwest exit, according to officers.
Police believe Tereshka was lying in the westbound lanes of the highway when she was hit.
The drivers, identified as Massah Morris, 20, of Salem, and Lori Goree, 60, also from Salem, stayed on scene after the crash and are cooperating with investigators.
Neither Morris nor Goree were impaired at the time of the collision and no criminal charges are expected to be filed, according to the police department.
No additional information was immediately available for release.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
