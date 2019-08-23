PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police have identified the woman killed after a two-vehicle crash in southeast Portland.
Emergency crews responded to the area of Southeast Division Street and Southeast 112th Avenue on the report of a two-vehicle crash around 3:46 a.m. on Aug. 12.
At the scene, one driver, identified as Elena Davkina, 48, of Gresham, was taken to an area hospital where she later died due to injuries sustained in the crash.
Police said the driver of the second vehicle, who was identified as Zodiac P Clark, 22, was arrested.
Clark had a strong odor of alcohol coming from his breath, according to court documents, and his speech was slurred.
A probable cause affidavit states Clark had a blood-alcohol level of .13 percent.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.