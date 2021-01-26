Police ID woman killed during hit-and-run crashes with multiple victims in SE Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police said the woman who died in a hit-and-run case involving 10 different victims in southeast Portland was a 77-year-old cancer survivor.
Jean Gerich of Portland was hit and killed Monday.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner determined she died of blunt force trauma and ruled her death a homicide.
Police on Tuesday said the hit-and-run crashes are not believed to be an act of terrorism, and detectives did not find bias indicators, nor do they believe the suspect was motivated by politics.
Police did say the suspect’s actions showed intent to hit and injure people.
The suspect remained in the hospital Tuesday and has not yet been identified by police. Video provided to FOX 12 showed the suspect being taken into custody by police.
Investigators said the crime scene covered the area between Southeast Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard and Southeast 15th Avenue, from East Burnside Street to Southeast Belmont Street.
Gerich’s family was notified and released photos of her Tuesday, along with a statement.
"Jean Gerich was not a nameless victim. She was a loving mother of two. She was a proud grandmother of five, ages 4 to 16. She would have turned 78 in twelve days. She beat cancer five years ago. She received her first vaccination shot last week and was overjoyed to get out in the world again. She has lived in the city of Portland since 1972 and for those 48 years she has loved her community of friends, Forest Park, and the proximity to nature,” according to Gerich’s family.
The family also express gratitude for the good Samaritans at the scene.
Police provided an update on the victims in this case. Two were bicyclists and seven others were pedestrians. One victim, due to head trauma, could not recall if they were in or out of their vehicle when they were hit by the suspect.
