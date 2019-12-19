BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – Beaverton police have identified a 72-year-old woman stabbed and killed during a robbery at a Wells Fargo in Beaverton.
Officers have also identified three people hurt during Salvador Martinez-Romero’s alleged crime spree Wednesday morning, which spanned from Beaverton into Tigard and included two carjackings, according to law enforcement.
Janet Risch, of Beaverton, died Wednesday at the bank in the Murrayhill Marketplace off Southwest Teal Boulevard. Risch was a customer at the bank, police confirm.
Risch's daughter, Debra Thompson, 52, also of Beaverton, was critically injured during the robbery, according to police.
Ian Day, 46, was hurt when Martinez-Romero, 20, stole his car from the parking lot of the Planet Fitness, which is located in the same shopping center, police said.
Martinez-Romero drove Day’s car south into Tigard, later stealing another vehicle near Southwest Walnut Street, according to police. The owner of that vehicle, Martha Bashir, 50, was transported to an area hospital and later released. Day was also hospitalized and released.
Martinez-Romero drove Bashir’s vehicle to the 11700 block of Highway 99 in Tigard, where he tried to run from officers on foot, according to law enforcement. He was unsuccessful and now faces charges including murder, attempted murder, and two counts of first-degree robbery.
Thompson remains in critical but stable condition at an area hospital, according to police. The Washington County Major Crimes Team was on scene for hours Wednesday. The FBI is helping in the ongoing investigation.
