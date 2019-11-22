PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police have identified a 54-year-old woman killed in hit-and-run crash in Portland’s Pearl District neighborhood.
Stephanie Diane Marcott was hit by a driver early in the morning Nov. 11 near Northwest 9th Avenue and Northwest Glisan Street.
The woman was in the passenger seat of a white pickup truck when, for unknown reasons, she fell out of the passenger side door and was run over by the pickup, according to investigators.
The truck was last seen northbound on Northwest 9th Avenue. Investigators are still searching for it. No arrests have been made.
Anyone with additional information should call Officer David Enz at 503-823-2208.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.