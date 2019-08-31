PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police have identified the woman killed in a shooting in southeast Portland.
Portland police responded to reports of a shooting in southeast Portland early Friday morning.
At around 3:33 a.m., officers responded to the area of Southeast 174th Avenue and Southeast Powell Boulevard.
When officers arrived to the scene, they found a woman with a gunshot wound.
The woman, identified as Logan K. Nettleton, 19, of Portland, was pronounced dead at the scene.
On Friday, officers also found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
According to police, a child was in the residence at the time of the shooting. The child was not harmed and is with officers.
If anyone has information about this incident, please contact Detective Rico Beniga at 503-823-0457 Rico.Beniga@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Anthony Merrill 503-823-4033 Anthony.Merrill@portlandoregon.gov.
