Police identify 7-year-old boy who died after being hit by boat trailer at Willamette Park

PORTLAND, OR (KTPV) - Police have identified the 7-year-old boy who died after being hit by a boat trailer at Willamette Park on Saturday night.
Emergency crews responded to the park at 6404 S.W. Beaver Avenue at 6:36 p.m.
Investigators said the boy’s father was driving a vehicle towing a boat trailer when the child was hit by the trailer.
Preston Vang was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Police said Wednesday there is no evidence that speeding or intoxication were factors in this case.
Police described the situation as “highly emotionally impactful for the family.”
The Portland Police Bureau Traffic Division is working with the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office to determine if criminal charges are appropriate in this case. No arrests or citations have been issued at this time as the investigation continues.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Outlaw boat trailers.
